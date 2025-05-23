Focus Partners Wealth Buys Shares of 4,988 Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 638.6% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Dutch Bros in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on BROS. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dutch Bros from $54.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on shares of Dutch Bros and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other Dutch Bros news, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 155,322 shares of Dutch Bros stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total value of $10,599,173.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,218,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,398,014.64. The trade was a 6.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 704,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.24, for a total transaction of $48,108,858.80. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,218,611 shares in the company, valued at $151,398,014.64. This trade represents a 24.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,519,743 shares of company stock worth $255,375,300. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Dutch Bros Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BROS opened at $68.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 201.19, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Dutch Bros Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $86.88.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $355.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.30 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 2.75%. Dutch Bros’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dutch Bros Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises drive-thru shops in the United States. The company operates through Company-Operated Shops and Franchising and Other segments. It serves through company-operated shops and online channels under Dutch Bros; Dutch Bros Coffee; Dutch Bros Rebel; Dutch Bros; and Blue Rebel brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BROS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.