Focus Partners Wealth Buys Shares of 672 Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 61.0% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP George P. Mcdonald sold 148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $48,160.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,953.59. This trade represents a 7.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,550. This represents a 34.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,642 shares of company stock worth $3,581,107 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $415.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $342.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $348.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $258.85 and a 52 week high of $423.77.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $805.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is an increase from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $450.00 to $424.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.29.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

