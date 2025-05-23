Focus Partners Wealth Has $288,000 Stock Position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,956 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcosa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 12,050.0% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Arcosa by 1,044.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Arcosa by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Arcosa Stock Performance

NYSE ACA opened at $84.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.54. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.11 and a 1 year high of $113.43.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

Arcosa ( NYSE:ACA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.95 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Arcosa’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Eric D. Hurst sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.57, for a total value of $73,955.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,199.84. This trade represents a 16.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.