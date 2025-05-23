Focus Partners Wealth Increases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Aptiv by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 203.2% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv stock opened at $66.95 on Friday. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.14. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Aptiv’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aptiv news, SVP Benjamin Lyon sold 14,568 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $954,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,023.50. This trade represents a 10.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

APTV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised Aptiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Aptiv from $84.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

