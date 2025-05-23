Focus Partners Wealth Invests $223,000 in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,040 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $225.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler downgraded Globant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $154.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Globant from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Globant from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.19.

Globant Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $105.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.48. Globant S.A. has a 12-month low of $88.03 and a 12-month high of $238.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $611.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.18 million. Globant had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globant Company Profile



Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

