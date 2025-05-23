Focus Partners Wealth Invests $235,000 in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 344.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,888 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on SGC. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of SGC opened at $9.86 on Friday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.11 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.77.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.16). Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $137.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.44%.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

