Focus Partners Wealth Invests $243,000 in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tidemark LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Price Performance

Shares of PPH stock opened at $86.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.24. The firm has a market cap of $619.63 million, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $99.51.

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Increases Dividend

VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.5245 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

