Focus Partners Wealth Invests $245,000 in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VTWG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,423,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

VTWG opened at $195.07 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $160.03 and a 12-month high of $231.13. The company has a market cap of $963.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.46.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Growth ETF (VTWG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap growth stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on EPS growth estimates and historical sales growth. VTWG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

