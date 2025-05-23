Focus Partners Wealth Invests $253,000 in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in RB Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RB Global by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in RB Global by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RB Global by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in RB Global by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Andrew John Fesler sold 9,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.72, for a total transaction of $950,334.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,311.04. This trade represents a 62.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total transaction of $743,366.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,125.95. The trade was a 27.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,472 shares of company stock worth $3,867,745 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $108.59 on Friday. RB Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.27 and a 52-week high of $109.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. RB Global had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. RB Global’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RBA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of RB Global from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of RB Global from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

