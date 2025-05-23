Focus Partners Wealth Invests $258,000 in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Rubrik by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 221,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Rubrik during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,648,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Rubrik in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,410,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Rubrik by 273.0% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 390,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,526,000 after purchasing an additional 285,837 shares during the period. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RBRK. William Blair assumed coverage on Rubrik in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Rubrik from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Rubrik from $87.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Rubrik from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Rubrik from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.13.

Insider Transactions at Rubrik

In related news, CFO Kiran Kumar Choudary sold 87,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $6,161,488.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 413,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,958,598.32. This trade represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Arvind Nithrakashyap sold 32,485 shares of Rubrik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $2,071,568.45. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 219,279 shares in the company, valued at $13,983,421.83. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 592,117 shares of company stock valued at $40,192,998 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.38% of the company’s stock.

Rubrik Price Performance

RBRK opened at $91.13 on Friday. Rubrik, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $92.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $258.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rubrik, Inc. will post -7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About Rubrik

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

