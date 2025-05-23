Focus Partners Wealth Invests $261,000 in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,920,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,842,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 486,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,959,000 after acquiring an additional 53,307 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 429,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,271,000 after purchasing an additional 145,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 390,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,833 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Stock Up 23.4%

EZU stock opened at $58.89 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52 week low of $46.02 and a 52 week high of $59.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.65 and a 200 day moving average of $51.47.

iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

