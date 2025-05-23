Focus Partners Wealth Invests $278,000 in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ITWO)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ITWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITWO. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,210,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 408.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,664,000 after buying an additional 94,462 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 99,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $553,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF by 91.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,208 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF Stock Performance

ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF stock opened at $34.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.67 million and a PE ratio of 15.71. ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF has a one year low of $30.66 and a one year high of $44.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.38.

ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF Cuts Dividend

ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.258 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares Russell 2000 High Income ETF (ITWO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index that holds Russell 2000 stocks and sells daily call options on the same index. The fund primarily uses swaps to replicate the buy-write strategy in replicating returns of the sub-index.

