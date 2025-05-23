Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $227,000 Investment in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,134 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 315.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Urban Outfitters by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,699 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 159.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,753 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Urban Outfitters Price Performance

NASDAQ:URBN opened at $73.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.01. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $73.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URBN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tricia D. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total transaction of $539,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,697.94. This trade represents a 44.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 11,676 shares of Urban Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $639,261.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,976 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,713 in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

