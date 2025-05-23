Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $244,000 Investment in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOVFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 806,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,544,000 after purchasing an additional 294,882 shares during the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 407,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1,075.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,809,000 after acquiring an additional 359,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57. The firm has a market cap of $838.65 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

