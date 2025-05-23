Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $254,000 Investment in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGO opened at $83.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.82. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $72.57 and a one year high of $96.50.

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $345.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.96 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 70.37% and a return on equity of 11.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 16.25%.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 10,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $899,024.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,337,635 shares in the company, valued at $115,210,502.55. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura Bieling sold 2,649 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.76, for a total value of $232,476.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,425.12. This represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,004 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,274 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Asset Management. The company offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

