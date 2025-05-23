Focus Partners Wealth Makes New $272,000 Investment in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 80,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,484,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,104,000 after purchasing an additional 42,578 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Atria Investments Inc grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 34,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 116,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:CNP opened at $37.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.63. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.41 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 59.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.04.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.