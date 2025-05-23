Focus Partners Wealth Makes New Investment in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 8,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,689,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,006,000 after buying an additional 35,255 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,571,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after acquiring an additional 63,702 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 382.7% during the 4th quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,276,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,182 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 967,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,186,000 after purchasing an additional 692,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 648,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,872,000 after purchasing an additional 83,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eagle Bancorp

In other Eagle Bancorp news, CFO Eric R. Newell purchased 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.37 per share, with a total value of $25,002.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,733 shares in the company, valued at $614,024.21. The trade was a 4.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Eagle Bancorp from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ EGBN opened at $17.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $532.51 million, a PE ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.84. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.99 and a 52-week high of $30.94.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.40). Eagle Bancorp had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $73.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently -44.00%.

Eagle Bancorp Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

