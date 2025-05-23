Focus Partners Wealth Purchases New Shares in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HSBC during the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in HSBC by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 48,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HSBC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays upgraded shares of HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HSBC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

HSBC Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.51. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

HSBC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

HSBC Profile

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

