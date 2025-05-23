Focus Partners Wealth Purchases New Stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in First American Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First American Financial by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in First American Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 84,344 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on First American Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens increased their price target on First American Financial from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

Insider Activity

In other First American Financial news, SVP Lisa W. Cornehl sold 3,057 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $200,202.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,299.25. This trade represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Edward Seaton sold 12,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total transaction of $815,006.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,586,795.36. The trade was a 6.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.13. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $51.85 and a 1 year high of $70.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. First American Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 143.05%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Further Reading

