Focus Partners Wealth Purchases New Stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 178 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of GATX by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in GATX by 91.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GATX Stock Performance

NYSE:GATX opened at $145.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.18. GATX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.00 and a fifty-two week high of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $149.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.46.

GATX Dividend Announcement

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.06. GATX had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $421.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. GATX’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GATX shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of GATX from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GATX in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

GATX Profile

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Featured Stories

