Focus Partners Wealth Purchases Shares of 2,428 Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARE. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 218.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,164,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,602,000 after purchasing an additional 798,438 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $968,000. Hahn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after buying an additional 22,926 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 903,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,140,000 after buying an additional 42,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth $2,008,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $68.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.06. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.49 and a 12 month high of $130.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.27.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $758.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 1.43%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 694.74%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

