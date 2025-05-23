Focus Partners Wealth Purchases Shares of 6,578 QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QuidelOrtho by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,238,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,667 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,447,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,293 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of QuidelOrtho in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,171,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in QuidelOrtho by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,817,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,716,000 after acquiring an additional 764,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 143.9% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,046,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,628,000 after purchasing an additional 617,592 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuidelOrtho Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $30.18 on Friday. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 1 year low of $23.77 and a 1 year high of $49.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.54 and its 200-day moving average is $37.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.13.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.97 million. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 72.84% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on QuidelOrtho from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of QuidelOrtho from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

QuidelOrtho Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

