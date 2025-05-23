Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,387 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Alliance Resource Partners were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 223.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,406 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in Alliance Resource Partners by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliance Resource Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on ARLP. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

Insider Activity at Alliance Resource Partners

In other Alliance Resource Partners news, SVP Timothy J. Whelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $1,256,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 93,850 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,450.50. The trade was a 34.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ ARLP opened at $26.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.52. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.18 and a 12-month high of $30.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.66.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Alliance Resource Partners had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The company had revenue of $540.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.31 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.60%. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.08%.

Alliance Resource Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.