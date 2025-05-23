Focus Partners Wealth Raises Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 95.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGA has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $195.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $246.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.85.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.4%

RGA stock opened at $202.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.57. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a one year low of $159.25 and a one year high of $233.81.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.33. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

