Focus Partners Wealth Sells 169 Shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Focus Partners Wealth reduced its stake in TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 345.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in TD SYNNEX by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In other news, Director Richard T. Hume sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.88, for a total value of $2,717,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,897,422.40. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.08, for a total value of $193,400.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,843 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,891.44. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,510 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,001. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of TD SYNNEX stock opened at $122.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 52-week low of $92.23 and a 52-week high of $145.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.38.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.07). TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $14.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TD SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.22.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

