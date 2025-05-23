Focus Partners Wealth Sells 289 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Focus Partners Wealth lessened its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 289 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 259.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 806.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. 86.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson set a $54.00 price objective on PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.43.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 1-year low of $36.82 and a 1-year high of $48.12.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $268.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.68 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

PotlatchDeltic Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 295.08%.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

