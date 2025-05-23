Focus Partners Wealth Sells 300,473 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Focus Partners Wealth decreased its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 94.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300,473 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,377,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 62,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter.

PDBC stock opened at $12.78 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

