Focus Partners Wealth Takes $220,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in Toro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toro by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Toro by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Northland Securities upgraded Toro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Capmk upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Toro from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Toro from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.75.

Toro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TTC opened at $74.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The Toro Company has a 1 year low of $62.34 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10.

Toro Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

