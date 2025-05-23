Focus Partners Wealth Takes $227,000 Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,236 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 58.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in PTC by 825.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on PTC from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of PTC in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of PTC from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.15.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.53, for a total transaction of $96,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,604 shares in the company, valued at $1,182,650.12. This trade represents a 7.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $318,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,836,960. The trade was a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTC opened at $170.37 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.38 and a fifty-two week high of $203.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.82 and a 200 day moving average of $173.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.58, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. PTC had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

