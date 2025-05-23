Focus Partners Wealth Takes $266,000 Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Europe ETF by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

IEV stock opened at $62.97 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a one year low of $51.30 and a one year high of $63.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.91.

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

