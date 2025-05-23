Focus Partners Wealth Takes $278,000 Position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,611 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Mercury Systems by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 42,533 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 190.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 151,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after buying an additional 99,391 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 392,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,479,000 after buying an additional 46,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 13D Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 221,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 89,507 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRCY opened at $46.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.25. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The company had revenue of $211.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp sold 88,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $4,078,793.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,861,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,472,952.51. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ratner sold 3,892 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $185,648.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,119.90. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRCY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Baird R W raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.71.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

