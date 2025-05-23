Focus Partners Wealth Takes $292,000 Position in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at $381,365,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,858,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 4,557.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,304,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $230,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,807,718 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,329,530,000 after acquiring an additional 907,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,109,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,258,519,000 after acquiring an additional 807,361 shares in the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 69,809 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total value of $11,239,947.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 30,191 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,052.91. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,413,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,237,163.65. This trade represents a 77.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,680 shares of company stock worth $155,477,123 over the last ninety days. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of ARES stock opened at $159.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $52.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $110.63 and a 52 week high of $200.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.57.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Ares Management had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The company had revenue of $951.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 263.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ARES shares. Citizens Jmp raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wolfe Research set a $193.00 target price on shares of Ares Management and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $142.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

