Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Bunge Global by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Bunge Global by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 7,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stephens reduced their price target on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

NYSE BG opened at $77.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $67.40 and a one year high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

