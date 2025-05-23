Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM)

Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,202 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. 68.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AGM opened at $181.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 12 month low of $159.64 and a 12 month high of $217.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $181.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage ( NYSE:AGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $96.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.33 million. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 19.43%. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. will post 17.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is 37.08%.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

In related news, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 350 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.26, for a total value of $67,291.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,751 shares in the company, valued at $336,647.26. The trade was a 16.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Aparna Ramesh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.86, for a total transaction of $201,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,865,590.12. This trade represents a 9.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,850 shares of company stock worth $782,176. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy. The company’s Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

