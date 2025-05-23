Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,780,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 62,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 92,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hercules Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. 19.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nikos Theodosopoulos acquired 5,999 shares of Hercules Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $104,922.51. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,180.40. This trade represents a 100.64% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Stock Performance

HTGC stock opened at $17.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.21. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $22.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 53.28%. The business had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 120.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Hercules Capital in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Compass Point upped their price objective on Hercules Capital from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $21.50 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hercules Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

