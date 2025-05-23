Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,251,000 after purchasing an additional 415,496 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 28,620.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 838,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,721,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, May 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.14. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $49.38 and a 12-month high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $256.00 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

