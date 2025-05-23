Focus Partners Wealth Takes Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 853 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MANH. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Manhattan Associates by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,673,776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,321,000 after purchasing an additional 841,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $201,377,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 213.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,009,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,169,000 after buying an additional 687,933 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,916,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $517,917,000 after buying an additional 578,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 275.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 486,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,539,000 after acquiring an additional 357,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. William Blair upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Manhattan Associates in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total value of $476,274.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,298,758.29. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $187.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.42 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.82. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.81 and a 52-week high of $312.60.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

