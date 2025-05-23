Focus Partners Wealth Trims Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Focus Partners Wealth trimmed its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 79.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,202 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in California Water Service Group by 785.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in California Water Service Group by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CWT shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th.

California Water Service Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $46.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. California Water Service Group’s revenue was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

