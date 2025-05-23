Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology (NASDAQ:FMST) Trading 11.6% Higher – Time to Buy?

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 11.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.69 and last traded at $2.60. 963,639 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 806% from the average session volume of 106,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Trading Up 11.6%

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology stock. Sprott Inc. purchased a new position in Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:FMST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 167,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology

Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. engages in uranium and lithium exploration. Its uranium properties include the Eastern Athabasca and Blue Sky projects. The firm also maintains a secondary portfolio of lithium projects including Zoro, Jean Lake, Peg North, Grass River, and Jol. It operates through the Canada and United States geographical segments.

