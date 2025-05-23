Four Leaf Acquisition (NASDAQ:FORL) Stock Price Down 0.6% – What’s Next?

Four Leaf Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:FORL – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.36 and last traded at $11.36. 238 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 18,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.43.

Four Leaf Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Four Leaf Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORL. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Four Leaf Acquisition by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 9,021 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $2,158,000. Finally, Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Four Leaf Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $243,000. 72.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Four Leaf Acquisition

Four Leaf Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire the Internet of Things business.

