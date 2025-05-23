FY2026 EPS Estimates for APA Lifted by Capital One Financial

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial raised their FY2026 EPS estimates for APA in a research report issued on Monday, May 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.56. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

Get APA alerts:

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of APA from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 price objective on shares of APA and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Argus raised shares of APA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on APA

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. APA has a 1-year low of $13.58 and a 1-year high of $33.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WBI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $1,263,000. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of APA by 10.6% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 44,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,297 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of APA by 1,576.6% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 17,847 shares during the period. MBB Public Markets I LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $2,226,000. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. APA’s payout ratio is presently 35.97%.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.