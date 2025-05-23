Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,483 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,192 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gentherm were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Gentherm by 233.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 226.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,822 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Gentherm by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentherm by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gentherm Trading Up 1.0%

THRM opened at $27.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. Gentherm Incorporated has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $56.68. The company has a market cap of $841.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

Insider Activity

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Gentherm had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $353.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Gentherm Incorporated will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William T. Presley purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.67 per share, for a total transaction of $74,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,974,411.01. The trade was a 1.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on THRM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gentherm from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Gentherm from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells thermal management and pneumatic comfort technologies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units; and other climate comfort systems, including neck and shoulder conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

