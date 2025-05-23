Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) Shares Purchased by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Genworth Financial worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 622,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 43,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Genworth Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.03.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 2.96% and a net margin of 4.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Genworth Financial from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Genworth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Genworth Financial

Genworth Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and long-term care insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, Long-Term Care Insurance, and Life and Annuities. The Enact segment offers private mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

