Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LANDP) Trading Up 0.2% – Should You Buy?

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDP – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.95 and last traded at $19.85. 20,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 25,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average is $20.53.

Gladstone Land Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

