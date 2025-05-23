Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Shares Sold by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. trimmed its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,144 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3,156.7% during the 4th quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $37.61 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.44 and a one year high of $49.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.27 and a 200-day moving average of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $842.46 million, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.