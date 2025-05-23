Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 48.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,597,000 after acquiring an additional 220,267 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 203,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 96,309 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 109,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,754,000 after purchasing an additional 83,028 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $8,737,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 149,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares during the period.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total value of $2,412,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $16,290,838.41. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 413,883 shares of company stock worth $48,268,964 over the last 90 days. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $107.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 148.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.64. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSHD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

