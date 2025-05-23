GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Trading Up 2.4% – Here’s Why

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.23 and last traded at $13.92. 451,914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 494,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.60.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Stock Up 2.4%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.93 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of -4.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 3.04% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

