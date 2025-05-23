GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Trading Up 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $34.71. Approximately 435,020 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 883,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.55.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.83.

Institutional Trading of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBL. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF by 928.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $957,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 42,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period.

About GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

