Group One Trading LLC Sells 921 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Group One Trading LLC cut its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 51.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 532 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HII shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE HII opened at $224.46 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $215.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.88 and a 12-month high of $285.81.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 38.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total value of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,010 shares of company stock worth $899,510 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

