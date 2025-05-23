HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.

MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd.’s holdings in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 721,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 458,435 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $2,247,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $482,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 453.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 113,505 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HASI stock opened at $25.43 on Friday. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.98 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 13.55 and a current ratio of 11.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 161.54%.

HASI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

HA Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment of energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company’s portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

